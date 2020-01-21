Delhi election 2020: How to check voter list, polling booth, and other FAQs

The Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be held in a single phase on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11. It will be a three-cornered contest this time among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

The AAP, led by the present Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, had seen a thumping victory in the 2015 Assembly elections, bagging 67 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly. While the BJP had taken the remaining three seats, the Congress had failed to open its account. The Model Code of Conduct for Delhi Assembly election ...