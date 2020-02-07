Delhi election: Holiday notification, exit poll, polling booth & other FAQs

Voting for the high-stakes Delhi assembly election will take place tomorrow. There are 672 candidates in fray for 70 Assembly seats. Over 14.7 million total voters in various categories include males (8.105236 million), females (6.680277 million), service voters (11,608), third gender voters (869), and senior citizens (aged 80 and above) voters (204,830), according to Delhi CEO Office. Polling will be held in a single phase on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11. Marked by the BJP aggressively raising the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh as a poll issue, the AAP hard-selling development and the Congress conspicuous by its near absence, the bitter, often divisive and vitriolic campaign for the Delhi elections ended on Thursday.

Here's all you need to know about Delhi election 2020

Delhi election: Holiday notification:

In a move to encourage people to vote in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020, the central government has declared February 8 (Saturday) as a paid holiday in Delhi.

As per a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, all government offices and industrial establishments will remain closed on February 8, 2020.





When will Delhi election exit polls be published?

The Election Commission had issued a notification restricting media to conduct or publish any exit poll during Assembly elections in Delhi on 8 February. The ban will be on polling day between 8 am to 6.30 pm, the commission said. Many news agencies are expected to publish the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 exit poll as soon as the voting ends.

How to vote for Delhi Election 2020

Step 1: On the day of voting, voters need to go to the polling booth

Step 2: Once you enter the booth, a polling officer will check if your name is present on the electoral roll and verify your details

Step 3: Another booth officer will ink your finger and hand you a slip.

Step 4: You will be then asked to sign against your name in a register, which is the Form No. 17A.

Step 5: You will then be asked to handover the slip given to you before the third officer. They will also check if you have been inked on your index fingers.



Step 6: Move towards the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)

Step 7: You will find buttons against candidates and the party that they represent listed on the EVM. NOTA or None of the above will also be one of the options

Step 8: Press the button you would like to vote for, you will hear a beep sound.

Step 9: Check for the name of the candidate and their party symbol in the screen of the VVPAT (voter-verified paper audit trail). This will be visible for seven seconds before it drops down in the box.

If you find any inconsistency with the vote that you cast, lodge a complaint with the presiding polling officer.

How to check the name on the voter list

Step 1: Visit ceodelhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Check your name in the Voters’ List” option on the homepage

Step 3: You will be directed to electoralsearch.in.

Step 4: Click on “search by details” or “search by EPIC No”

Step 5: Enter the required details and click on 'search'

Step 6: If your name is in the voter list, it will appear on the screen.

How to check name in the voter list through SMS, call and helpline app.

— Log on to electoralsearch.in

— Call the Voter Helpline 1950 (add your STD code before dialling)

— SMS <ECI> space <EPIC No> to 1950 (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as Voter ID card). Example – If your EPIC is 12345678 then sms ECI 12345678 to 1950

— Download Voter Helpline App

How to find your polling booth?

— Voters can go to electoralsearch.in or use Voter Helpline App to find their polling booth

— Voters can call the Voter Helpline, the number is 1950

— For Polling station location SMS <ECIPS> space <EPIC No> to 1950