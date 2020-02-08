Delhi election LIVE updates: Voting to begin shortly, exit polls at 6:30 pm
Delhi election exit polls will be published in the evening. Catch all the Delhi Assembly election 2020 live updates on Business Standard
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Delhi election 2020
Delhi election LIVE updates: Voting for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly election will take place from 8 am today (February 8). The Delhi election campaign, which ended in the evening of February 6, saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aggressively raising the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh as a poll issue, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hard-selling development as its poll plank. The vitriol with which politicians attacked one another drowned out serious debate in the run-up to voting. Meanwhile, the Congress party was conspicuous by its near absence during the campaign.
There are 672 candidates in fray for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi. Over 14.7 million total registered voters in the city include 8.11 million males, 6.7 million females, 869 of the third gender, 11,608 service voters, and 204,830 senior citizens (aged 80 years or more), according to Delhi CEO Office. After 6:30 pm, various media outlets will publish the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 exit polls.
Delhi election results will be declared on February 11 (Tuesday).
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh