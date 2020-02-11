Delhi election result LIVE: BJP junks exit polls, says will defeat AAP
Delhi election results LIVE updates: Counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Election, held on February 8 (Saturday) will begin at 8 am today. Early trends will emerge within a couple of hours. TV exits polls have unanimously predicted that the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will return to power in Delhi with a comfortable majority, even as polling percentage this time across the 70 Assembly constituencies has declined to 62 per cent from a 67 per cent turnout seen in the 2015 Delhi Assembly election. The AAP had registed a historic win, bagging 67 of the seats.
However, exit polls have not dampened the spirits of challenger Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party leaders claim that the Delhi election result will surprise everyone as "the saffron party will stake claim to power with a resounding majority".
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday asserted that his party will win 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly and form the next government. "Our confidence is based on a micro analysis of all the seats. The exit polls are only rough estimates. I am confident that the BJP will form the government in Delhi with a full majority," he said. The BJP campaigned extensively for this election and aggressively raised the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh as a poll issue. While the Congress was visibly mute, the AAP stressed on its development agenda and progress made by Delhi during its government term.
If the AAP retains power, it will be the third straight electoral setback for the BJP, which earlier failed to form state governments in Jharkhand and Maharashtra last year.
