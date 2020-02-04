Delhi Polls: AAP releases manifesto, Kejriwal dares BJP to declare CM face

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must name its candidate for Delhi’s chief minister by Wednesday 1pm for a debate on the elections, said the city state’s leader as he released his Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) manifesto.



"Delhiites want BJP to declare its CM candidate—I am ready for a debate (with the candidate),” said Chief Minister Kejriwal

"AAP's vision is to enable every common man to live with dignity and prosperity," he said three days before Delhi holds elections.



Released by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as "28-point guarantee card", promised quality education, healthcare, clean water, and uninterrupted electricity.

The promised to step up its efforts for the passage of Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill. Cleanliness of the city and Yamuna river, women safety are among other promises of the party.





The party said it will continue to work for full statehood to Delhi.

The manifesto also included a plan to allow markets for 24 hours under a pilot project.

Polling in 70 Assembly seats of Delhi will be held on February 8 and votes will be counted on February 11.