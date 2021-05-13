EC defers legislative council polls in 9 seats in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

The on Thursday deferred legislative council polls in nine seats in and due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The term of three members of the Legislative Council and six members of the Legislative Council, elected by members of their respective legislative assemblies (MLAs), are expiring on May 31 and June 3, respectively, the commission said in a statement.

It said as per electoral law, the seats of retiring members are to be filled before their six-year term ends by holding biennial polls.

"The commission has reviewed the matter today (Thursday) and has decided that due to outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, it would not be appropriate to hold biennial election to the legislative councils of and respectively till the pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold these biennial elections," the poll panel said.

The said it will take a decision in the matter at an "appropriate time in the future" after taking inputs from the states concerned and assessing the pandemic situation from mandated bodies such as the national and state disaster management authorities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)