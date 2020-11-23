EC ensured to deploy central forces during West Bengal Polls: Vijayvargiya

National General Secretary of (BJP), on Sunday said that Election Commission's representative promised him to appoint central security force for conducting the West Bengal Assembly election 2021with-out any fear.

"West Bengal is a challenge for everyone amid the intolerance and worst law and order conditions. Election Commission's representative promised to appoint central force in West Bengal to conduct the election without any fear." said

has also demanded that state police should be kept aside during the West Bengal Assembly election in 2021 as West Bengal police have been seen involved in state politics, said Kailash Vijayvargiya.

BJP has established a strong base in West Bengal. Vijayvargiya said that they don't need the support of any party to fight and will form a government by a two-thirds margin.

West Bengal Assembly are scheduled to be held in 2021. With 294 seats, a keen contest awaits the state as (BJP) tries to wrest power from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

