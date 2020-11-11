SP chief Akhilesh Yadav thanks voters for their support in UP bypolls

president on Wednesday thanked voters for their support in the and said that his party is committed to development.

The SP's Lucky Yadav won Malhani, the seat which was represented by his father Parasnath Yadav, whose death necessitated the by-election.

He defeated independent candidate Dhananjay Singh by 4,632 votes. Three of SP candidates were runner-ups --- Javed Abbas (in Naugaon Sadat), Maharaj Singh Dhanghar (in Tundla) and Brahmashankar Tripathi (in Deoria).

In a tweet in Hindi, said, "Thanks to all the voters for their support in the We are committed to development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)