EC gives Modi clean chit for speech on Rahul contesting from Wayanad

The Election Commission (EC) said Tuesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in which he criticised Congress chief for contesting from Kerala's Wayanad, where Hindus are a minority, didn't violate election laws.

"The matter has been examined in detail in accordance to the extant guidelines/provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, the Representation of the People Act and the report of the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra. Accordingly, the commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation has been noticed," an EC spokesperson said.

The Congress had earlier this month had approached the EC and had sought action against PM Modi's "divisive" speech.

The PM, while addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Wardha on April 1, had said the opposition party was "scared" to field its leaders from constituencies where the majority dominates.

He made the remark in reference to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from a second Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. is also contesting from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

"The Congress insulted Hindus and the people of the country have decided to punish the party in the election. Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by the majority (Hindu) population. That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is a minority," Modi had reportedly said.

The Congress had alleged that Modi had made some "hateful, vile and divisive" remarks against Gandhi.