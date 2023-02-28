LATEST NEWS
All options open to form stable govt: Meghalaya CM after exit polls
EC orders repoll in four polling stations in Nagaland on Wednesday

Repolling will be held in four polling stations in as many assembly constituencies in Nagaland on March 1, the Election Commission said on Tuesday

Nagaland | Election Commission | Assembly elections

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Twitter

Repolling will be held in four polling stations in as many assembly constituencies in Nagaland on March 1, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The EC took the decision based on reports submitted by General Observers and after taking all "material circumstances into account".

The repolling will be held between 7 am and 4 pm, the EC order said.

"Ensure that wide publicity is given by beating of drums or any other convenient mode in the aforementioned polling stations' areas. Inform the political parties and contesting candidates in writing about the fresh poll being taken on the said date...," the order to the state chief electoral officer said.

Nagaland went to polls on Monday.

The counting of votes in the state along with Meghalaya and Tripura will be taken up on Thursday.

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 22:25 IST

