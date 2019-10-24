Haryana, Maharashtra Election Results LIVE: Vote count to begin shortly

Assembly Election Results 2019 Live Updates: The Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election results will be out today. Counting of votes for Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha election results and Haryana Vidhan Sabha election results, besides bypolls held for Assembly seats across states, will begin at 8 am today.

The Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections 2019 and the bypolls were held on Monday. While Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 65 per cent, a little over 61 per cent voters cast their votes in Maharashtra.

Assembly elections 2019 exit polls have predicted that the Maharashtra Assembly poll results will be in favour of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. The ruling alliance is arrayed against Opposition Congress-NCP with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi seen as a dominant player among the other parties.

Exit polls of Assembly elections have made similar predictions for the BJP in Haryana, where the party is pitted against the Congress and regional parties like the Indian National Lok Dal and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).



Tight security is in place at counting centres in both states. An election official told PTI on Wednesday that around 25,000 personnel had been deployed on counting duty in Maharashtra.

Counting of votes for the 288 Assembly segments will be conducted at 269 locations, the officials said.