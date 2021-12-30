Electoral bonds to be sold at authorised branches of State Bank of India

-
State Bank of India (SBI) has been authorised to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 selected branches during January 1-10, 2022, Finance Ministry said on Thursday.
The Electoral Bonds shall be valid for fifteen calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee Political Party if the Electoral Bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period. The Electoral Bond deposited by an eligible Political Party in its account shall be credited on the same day, the Finance Ministry said.
The Government of India notified the Electoral Bond Scheme in 2018. As per provisions of the Scheme, Electoral Bonds may be purchased by a person, who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India.
A person being an individual can buy Electoral Bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals. Only the Political Parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last General Election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, shall be eligible to receive the Electoral Bonds.
The Electoral Bonds shall be encashed by an eligible Political Party only through a Bank account with the authorised bank.
