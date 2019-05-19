Exit poll results 2019: BJD on course to garner majority in Odisha

National exit polls show Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) losing ground to BJP at the Lok Sabha slugfest but the regional satrap is seen coasting home for his fifth consecutive term in Odisha.

An Odisha-centric exit poll jointly done by Sambad, the most circulated vernacular in the state and Kanak News, its Group owned TV channel, gives the a massive lead over its closest rival BJP. Sampling a survey of over 100,000 respondents, the exit poll forecasts winning 85-95 of the 146 Assembly seats where outcomes were polled till this report was filed. The BJP is seen contending with a distant second spot with 25-34 seats while for the Congress, the poll trend is a reprisal of its mortifying electoral performance in 2014. Congress party’s presence is seen diminishing to 12-15 seats.

Odisha’s unicameral legislature has a strength of 147 and a party needs to cobble up the magic figure of 74 to form the government. The incumbent won 117 assembly seats at the 2014 polls.

The BJD is riding on its immense organisational strength, chief minister Patnaik’s unblemished image and the government’s pro-people and development oriented agenda over 19 years in power.





The forecast for Lok Sabha, however, offer a contrasting picture. Most of the national exit polls show BJP usurping 10-12 constituencies from the ruling BJD. If the exit polls are any indicator of the voters’ mood, BJD’s tally in 2019 Lok Sabha will be down to 10-11 from 20 it won in 2014

BJD’s spokesperson Pratap Keshari Deb attributed the BJP’s gain (in Lok Sabha) in Odisha to the emasculating Congress. Deb also soft pedalled the impact of frequent Odisha visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP’s national president Amit Shah and the posse of national BJP leaders to woo voters ahead of

“Prime Minister Modi visited Odisha 10 times, Amit Shah toured 18 times. Around 50 BJP leaders of national stature criss-crossed the state for election campaigns. But what is their party gaining? Modi has some impact on the urban voters but the influence over rural voters is suspect. BJD has the last mile advantage in Odisha”, he added.



Deb sounded confident of his party coming back to power but declined a comment on the numbers.

BJP leaders differed with Deb’s contentions. Repudiating the exit poll projections, senior BJP leader Kharbel Swain prophesised the BJP winning at least 70 seats in Odisha with BJD trailing at 50. “My assessment is based on the extensive interactions with the people, my party workers and journalists straddling across all constituencies in the state”, said he.

Another BJP leader Jatin Mohanty felt split voting was a trend in this year’s polls in rural Odisha too. “The last panchayat witness split voting in the state and BJP gained immensely. It would be wrong to assume that the phenomenon of split voting is not happening during these polls in the rural areas”.