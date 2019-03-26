Families power jailed bahubalis' Lok Sabha poll dream in Bihar

With many bahubalis (strongmen) in Bihar politics out of the electoral race because of a Supreme Court directive, they are now putting their wives, sons and brothers in the Lok Sabha poll fray in an attempt to keep their political clout intact.

Every party in Bihar, on both sides of the spectrum -- the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance, is naming relatives of the bahubalis as its nominees, claiming them to be "winnable candidates". "What's wrong with them? They can't be held liable for the deeds of their relatives. ...