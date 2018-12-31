Fractured mandate bigger risk than trade wars, oil prices in 2019: CEO poll

A fractured mandate from voters in the national elections next year will be the biggest risk for India Inc, according to most chief executive officers (CEOs). Of the 40 CEOs polled from across the country, 60 per cent identified this as a bigger risk than trade wars, volatile oil prices, and inflation.

Political risks notwithstanding, 75 per cent of the CEOs polled said they would invest more in 2019. Capacity utilisation of the manufacturing sector crossed the 76.1 per cent mark in September 2018. Most CEOs also expressed their approval for the economic policies of Prime Minister ...