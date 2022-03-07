Goa Assembly polls: Assets of 37 re-contesting MLAs up 64% in five years

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Election Watch analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 37 re-contesting in the Assembly Election 2022. The Assembly has 40 seats. Of the 37 re-contesting MLAs, the assets of 35 (95 per cent) have gone up, with increases ranging from 2 per cent to 236 per cent.

The average assets of these 37, fielded by various parties, with some of them being independents, in 2017 were Rs 10.24 crore. In 2022 they are Rs 16.77 crore. Average asset growth for these 37, between the Goa of 2017 and 2022, is Rs 6.53 crore. Their average percentage growth in the five years (2017-22) is 64 per cent.

These figures might explain why staying an MLA in Goa is so important once you are elected, to the point where think nothing of dumping their parties and jumping ship to ensure they are nominated for their seat.

In most cases, people vote for individuals rather than parties. Things are unlikely to be different in 2022. Goa voted on February 14 and the results will be out on March 10.



