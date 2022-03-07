Goa Assembly polls: Assets of 37 re-contesting MLAs up 64% in five years

-
ALSO READ
Elections & 'she' factor: Promises galore as parties put spotlight on women
A BJP 'vistarak': Satyam Singh Chauhan, vital link between party and voters
UP Cabinet minister, 3 BJP MLAs resign, may join Samajwadi Party
Assembly elections: BJP clicks in e-canvassing, Congress goes 'hybrid'
UP Assembly polls: Here're the strategies and prospects of the main actors
-
The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Goa Election Watch analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 37 re-contesting MLAs in the Goa Assembly Election 2022. The Goa Assembly has 40 seats. Of the 37 re-contesting MLAs, the assets of 35 (95 per cent) have gone up, with increases ranging from 2 per cent to 236 per cent.
The average assets of these 37, fielded by various parties, with some of them being independents, in 2017 were Rs 10.24 crore. In 2022 they are Rs 16.77 crore. Average asset growth for these 37, between the Goa Assembly Elections of 2017 and 2022, is Rs 6.53 crore. Their average percentage growth in the five years (2017-22) is 64 per cent.
These figures might explain why staying an MLA in Goa is so important once you are elected, to the point where MLAs think nothing of dumping their parties and jumping ship to ensure they are nominated for their seat.
In most cases, people vote for individuals rather than parties. Things are unlikely to be different in 2022. Goa voted on February 14 and the results will be out on March 10.
ADR, Aditi Phadnis
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU