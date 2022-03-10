Goa election results 2022: Sawant holds fort, set for a second term

The sequestering of candidates in resorts by the Congress, the corralling, and the security measures to prevent defection in proved pointless as the election yielded a clear verdict in favour of the and a grim-faced Congress conceded defeat. The BJP got 20 seats on its own, while the Congress could not go beyond 11.

At a press conference, CM Pramod Sawant, who is likely to become CM again, said: “I want to thank the people of . We had asked for 22 but we were just a little short. We want to thank PM Modi. Credit to all the leaders as well who had come here.”

He added, "We were here for 10 years. Many said there is anti-incumbency but we were confident that we will win on pro-development work. Without any alliance we have got 20 seats. Vote share is 34.3 per cent, so we have increased our base as well… Narendra Modi’s mission of Aatmanirbhar has actualised in Goa. I want to thank the people of Goa. We lost three seats by very low margins. This win is because of Narendra Modi and his vision and also JP Nadda and others,” said Sawant.

“Split in votes among various parties ended up in our numbers being less than what we had hoped for...BJP won by a little over 33 per cent of votes, remaining votes got divided...” Congress leader and Goa pointsman P Chidambaram said

The results yielded some surprises. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), contesting elections for the second time, won two seats. Utpal Parrikar, the son of former BJP chief minister late Manohar Parrikar, featured at third place from Panjim constituency after he contested as a rebel when the BJP did not give him a ticket. Strongman of Goa Churchill Alemao lost to the AAP from the Benaulim constituency.

His daughter Valanka Alemao lost by a margin of 430 from Navelim. Benaulim and Naevelim were the only two seats where the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had a chance. Alemao and his daughter had switched over to the TMC in December.

The party, which contested the Goa for the first time this year, failed to make a mark in the state.