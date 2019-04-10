Lok Sabha elections 2019: Goodwill hunting along the Northeast valley

A long train journey can often reveal a variety of aspirations of the traveller; it’s even more pronounced in the poll season.

Premlal Munda, a daily labourer at Bandapani Tea Garden in North Bengal’s Alipurduar, who is travelling in the unreserved general compartment of Brahmaputra Express, is upset with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as his family hasn’t received the subsidised 10 kg of rice for three months. Abhijit Chatterjee, 27, a biker from Siliguri seated in the second AC compartment, wants the next government to improve roads in Tawang so he can go biking ...