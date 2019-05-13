In Indore, BJP makes last-ditch effort to woo Marathi voters for LS polls

Reaching out to the mini-Maharashtra in Indore has emerged as the biggest challenge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the eight-time winner and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was denied a ticket for the ongoing general elections.

Heavyweights such as Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have been fielded for rallies and meetings to assuage the 300,000-strong Marathi voters in the largest and the most populous city of Madhya Pradesh. Indore, the Maratha princely state during British rule, was a BJP stronghold since 1989, still has a ...