Jharkhand election result LIVE: Counting for 81 Assembly seats starts soon

Assembly Election result 2019 LIVE updates: The results of assembly election will be declared on today after counting of votes in all 24 district headquarters. Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 were conducted in five phases from November 30 to December 20.

The counting of votes for the 81 Assembly seats will start at 8 am.

Jharkhand Election results 2019: Key parties

In the election, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was up against the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance which included Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

While the JMM has fielded candidates in 43 seats, the Congress and the RJD are fighting for 31 and seven seats, respectively. The ruling party has fielded its candidates in 79 out of the 81 seats.



Jharkhand Exit Poll Results

Exits polls have indicated a marginal advantage to the JMM-led alliance and have pointed towards a hung Assembly.

According to the ABP/C-Voter exit poll, JMM, and RJD will retain 35 seats. It has, however, given 32 seats to the ruling BJP, 5 to AJSU and three to the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and six to others.