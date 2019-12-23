JUST IN
Jharkhand election results: BJP faces tough challenge from JMM-Cong combine
Jharkhand election result LIVE: Counting for 81 Assembly seats starts soon

Jharkhand Election result 2019: The ruling BJP is up against the JMM-led alliance which included Congress and RJD; exit polls have predicted edge for the JMM-led alliance in the Jharkhand elections

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

voting, Godda district, Jharkhand elections, voters
Women in Godda district display their fingers marked with indelible ink after voting in the fifth and final phase of the Jharkhand elections on December 20, 2019. (Photo: PTI)

Jharkhand Assembly Election result 2019 LIVE updates: The results of Jharkhand assembly election will be declared on today after counting of votes in all 24 district headquarters. Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 were conducted in five phases from November 30 to December 20.

The counting of votes for the 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats will start at 8 am.

Jharkhand Election results 2019: Key parties

In the election, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was up against the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance which included Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

While the JMM has fielded candidates in 43 seats, the Congress and the RJD are fighting for 31 and seven seats, respectively. The ruling party has fielded its candidates in 79 out of the 81 seats.

Jharkhand Exit Poll Results

Exits polls have indicated a marginal advantage to the JMM-led alliance and have pointed towards a hung Assembly.

According to the ABP/C-Voter exit poll, JMM, Congress and RJD will retain 35 seats. It has, however, given 32 seats to the ruling BJP, 5 to AJSU and three to the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and six to others.
First Published: Mon, December 23 2019. 06:47 IST

