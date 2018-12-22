Kamal Haasan says his party will contest Lok Sabha elections 2019

-
ALSO READ
Ready for 2019 polls but won't contest in Tamil Nadu by-polls: Kamal Haasan
Tamil Nadu floods: 3 dead, 5,595 in relief centres, says revenue minister
Tamil Nadu's game of thrones
State scan: Tamil Nadu govt is caving in under pressure from green lobbies
Tamil Nadu targets Rs 3 trn investment commitments in second edition of GIM
-
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief (MNM) Kamal Haasan on Saturday announced that he will contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.
Addressing a press conference here after the party's executive meeting to discuss parliamentary elections, the actor said the MNM is willing to form a single-minded alliance in the parliamentary elections.
"Our members have given me the chance to take decisions on party alliance. I am yet to hear various things on alliance from various sides," he said.
With regard to local body elections, Haasan said preparations are underway and no decision has been taken on any alliance.
MNM was launched by Hassan on February 21 this year from his hometown of Rameswaram.
As part of the launch of his political faction, Haasan toured Tamil Nadu extensively to interact with locals in different villages of Tamil Nadu.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU