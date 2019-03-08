JUST IN
Run-up to LS polls: Businesses await short term consumption-led spike
Business Standard

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Modi to address rally in Varanasi

Congress released its first list of 15 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi from Amethi. Catch LIVE updates on Lok Sabha Election campaigns

BS Web Team 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: PTI

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi, Kanpur and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh today and unveil multiple development projects for the state ahead of Lok Sabha polls, whereas Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be Odisha to interact with women at Sibasai Kalyan Mandap on the occasion of International Women's Day. This will be Gandhi's third visit to Odisha in a span of two months.

The Congress Thursday released its first list of 15 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli and party president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi.

Meanwhile, sources from the Election Commission on Thursday said that poll panel would soon announce its schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections.

Election Commission is in its final stages of completing its logistical preparations to conduct elections for the 17th Lok Sabha, and a detailed polling schedule could be announced this weekend or by early next week, news agencies reported quoting sources.
First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 08:44 IST

