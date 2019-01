Lok Sabha campaign LIVE: Rahul to speak at Jaipur Kisan rally, Modi in Agra

Prime Minister and Congress President Rahul Gandhi have kickstarted their respective campaigns for the PM Modi on Wednesday followed his launchof road and underground sewerage system projects developed at an investment of Rs 1,100 crore in Maharashtra's Solapur with by an election rally. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will also sound the poll bugle from Jaipur through his Kisan rallies.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for a Rs 1,811-crore housing project of 30,000 units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Modi commissioned the four-laned 98.717-km Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad section on NH-211 (New NH-52). The Rs 972.50-crore toll road project will improve connectivity between Solapur and the Marathwada region.

