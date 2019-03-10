Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: EC to announce polling dates, phases today
Lok Sabha elections 2019: After the announcement of the election date, the model code of conduct will also come into force. Catch LIVE updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
.
The wait for the exact dates of the high-voltage Lok Sabha elections 2019 will soon be over, with the Election Commission set to announce the dates on Sunday at 5 pm.
The poll panel will hold a press conference at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan at 5 pm, according to PTI.
After the announcement of the election date, the model code of conduct, which bars the government from announcing policy decisions, will also come into force.
While Narendra Modi-led NDA will be seeking a second term, the Opposition led by Congress is planning to form a grand alliance to take on Modi.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More