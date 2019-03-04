- Modi finds his narrative, Opposition at a loss
- With Crew Dragon launch, SpaceX lowers costs and reduces barriers to space
- Asian shares jump on signs US, China close to trade deal
- Realme 3 launch, Modi's Gujarat rally, EC in J&K, more: Today's top events
- Markets closed today on account of Maha Shivratri
- Smaller nations are the world's healthiest, Canada tops list
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: Narendra Modi to address rally in Gujarat
Narendra Modi has thrown his full weight behind BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. While he will address people of Gujarat, ECI will be in Jammu and Kashmir. Catch LIVE updates on election campaigns
Lok Sabha elections 2019 are just a few weeks away. Political parties are rigorously campaigning across the country. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the star campaigner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be in his home state Gujarat. As usual, he would inaugurate various development projects and address public rallies in Jamnagar and Ahmedabad.
Meanwhile, Congress and JD(S) are likely to discuss seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka and top leaders of JD(U) will hold deliberations on the party's prospects beyond the state's frontiers at its national executive meeting in Bihar.
An Election Commission team from New Delhi will visit Jammu and Kashmir today to meet political parties and top security and civilian officials to review preparedness for the Lok Sabha polls.
