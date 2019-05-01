JUST IN
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: Modi to address rallies in Ayodhya today

Narendra Modi will be addressing rallies in Ayodhya district today. Meanwhile, Delhi is set to witness rigorous campaigns by AAP and BJP leaders. Track LIVE updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019

BS Web Team 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Ayodhya district today. This would be the Modi’s maiden visit to Ayodhya after he became the Prime Minister. Modi would address a rally at Maya Bazaar, about 25 km from Ayodhya town. Meanwhile, Delhi is set to witness rigorous campaigning from today. CM and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will hold roadshows across seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi from Wednesday under the third phase of the campaign by the party. "Each day, there will be a roadshow by Kejriwal. One will begin from Model Town on Wednesday. Senior party leaders have been assigned constituencies," said AAP leader Gopal Rai said.

The BJP's top leadership will also be camped in the city from today onwards for electioneering activities in favour of the party's Lok Sabha candidates. Party chief Amit Shah and Home Union Minister Rajnath Singh will address separate rallies today at DDA Park in Vasant Kunj and Shastri Park respectively. Delhi is set to go into polls on May 12.
First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 07:59 IST

