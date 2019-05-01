Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: Modi to address rallies in Ayodhya today

2019: Prime Minister will address an election rally in Ayodhya district today. This would be the Modi’s maiden visit to Ayodhya after he became the Prime Minister. would address a rally at Maya Bazaar, about 25 km from Ayodhya town. Meanwhile, Delhi is set to witness rigorous campaigning from today. CM and Aam Aadmi Party chief will hold roadshows across seven of Delhi from Wednesday under the third phase of the campaign by the party. "Each day, there will be a roadshow by Kejriwal. One will begin from Model Town on Wednesday. Senior party leaders have been assigned constituencies," said AAP leader said.





The BJP's top leadership will also be camped in the city from today onwards for electioneering activities in favour of the party's Lok Sabha candidates. Party chief Amit Shah and Home Union Minister Rajnath Singh will address separate rallies today at DDA Park in Vasant Kunj and Shastri Park respectively. Delhi is set to go into polls on May 12.