Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Modi to address rally in Telangana

With voting in the 2019 set to begin in less than two weeks, political parties have upped the ante in their campaigns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched his poll campaign for the Lok Sabha elections with a blistering attack on the opposition as he kept his focus on "nationalism", saying that Pakistan wanted him to lose the polls.

Modi will today address a BJP election campaign meeting at Mahabubnagar in Telangana, while Congress President Rahul Gandhi will join the party's 'parivartan yatra' in Haryana. Rahul will be touring the northern belt of the state and will hold a public meeting at Jagadhri/Yamunanagar.

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address a series of campaign rallies for the from Mar 29 to April 4.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra teased a potential showdown with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national elections as she quipped "Why not Varanasi" - the Lok Sabha constituency of the PM - when party workers requested her to contest elections from Rae Bareli, her mother Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency.

Polling for the first phase of is on April 11.