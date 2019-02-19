- Explainer: Why Jet Airways is selling a majority stake for Re 1
Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates: Modi to address public rally in Varanasi
In the run-up to the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Varanasi, besides laying the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 2,900 crore. Catch LIVE updates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: PTI
Continuing his Lok Sabha election 2019 campaign, clubbing project inaugurations and rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting his own constituency Varanasi on Tuesday. Modi will address a public meeting, besides laying the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 2,900 crore. He will also inaugurate 31 projects which have already been completed. The prime minister will arrive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport at Babatpur at around 9 am. A senior police official said security had been tightened around the places to be visited by the prime minister.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary and the party’s east Uttar Pradesh incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi as part of her four-day tour to assess the ground situation in the region under her charge on February 28.
Catch LIVE updates on Modi's Varanasi visit and campaigns for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
