Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Jhansi today

Prime Minister will today address a rally in Jharkhand's Lohardaga ahead of the polling in three of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state in the 4th phase of the general elections.

PM Modi will address the rally in support of party's two-time sitting MP and Union minister of state for tribal affairs Sudarshan Bhagat.

Vadra, in-charge for eastern UP, will embark on the second leg of her campaign from today with a three-day tour of Fatehpur, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jhansi, Orai, Jalaun and Barabanki constituencies, as the party hopes for a turnaround in its fortunes in the tightly contested poll battle in UP. Today, Priyanka will address one public meeting each in Khaga and Gazipur areas of Fatehpur for party nominee Rakesh Sachan, and later take part in roadshows and rallies in Mahoba and Rath areas of Hamirpur for Pritam Lodhi.

Meanwhile, chief Amit Shah said that after three phases of voting in the Lok Sabha polls he is confident that his party will win the elections with a huge margin and form a government with full majority.

"Looking at the voting in the first three phases, I believe that the is going to form the next government with full majority," Shah told reporters.

On Tuesday, voting in as many as 117 Lok Sabha constituencies took place across 14 states and Union Territories in Phase 3 of the 2019 general election. Over 65 per cent voter turnout was recorded by the Election Commission.