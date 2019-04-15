Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul, Shah to campaign in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha polls 2019: AAP announces candidates for six seats in Delhi
Lok Sabha polls: Modi govt will bring back economic offenders, says Shah
Lok Sabha polls: BJP mulls scheme to counter Rahul Gandhi's NYAY
Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 6,000 a month for poorest 20%
Rahul picks Wayanad as second Lok Sabha seat, Left promises to defeat him
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU