Lok Sabha elections: A political tie-up coming to terms with social divide
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul, Shah to campaign in Gujarat

Lok Sabha elections 2019 Phase 2 will be held on April 15 in 13 states. Today is the last day of campaigning in the Lok Sabha constituencies that go into poll on Thursday. Catch LIVE updates

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi during an election rally | PTI

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 phase 2 is just three days away. Today, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Rajula town under Amreli Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat. BJP President Amit Shah will also be in the state today, addressing two public meetings and participate in a roadshow in Gujarat. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district to canvass for Union Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh, who is seeking re-election from Udhampur Lok Sabha seat where polling will be held in the second phase on April 18. Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi held a roadshow in Assam's Silchar yesterday. Silchar is the constituency of Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev who is seeking another Lok Sabha term.

Votes for all 543 seats would be counted on May 23 after the end of the seven-phase polling on May 19.
First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 07:54 IST

