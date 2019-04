Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul, Shah to campaign in Gujarat

phase 2 is just three days away. Today, Congress President will address a rally in Rajula town under Amreli Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat. BJP President will also be in the state today, addressing two public meetings and participate in a roadshow in Gujarat. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district to canvass for Union Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh, who is seeking re-election from Udhampur Lok Sabha seat where polling will be held in the second phase on April 18. Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi held a roadshow in Assam's Silchar yesterday. Silchar is the constituency of Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev who is seeking another Lok Sabha term.