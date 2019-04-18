Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Voting for Phase 2 to begin at 7 am
Voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 2 will decide the fate of 1,644 candidates. Catch live updates on general elections 2019
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Voting for the Phase 2 of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2019 is set to be held in 97 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories today. The fate of 1,644 candidates will be sealed as Indians participate in the world's biggest festival of democracy.
The states that will go into polls today include 38 seats in Tamil Nadu, 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipura, Tripura and Puducherry.
Elections will also be held in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha.
Campaigning in the constituencies ended on Tuesday.
Among the key contestants in the fray are Union ministers Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Congress leaders Verappa Moily and Raj Babbar, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, BJP's Hema Malini and DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi.
