Lok Sabha elections 2019: Details of 97 seats that go to polls in Phase 2
Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu's Vellore cancelled after cash haul

The Election Commission had two days ago recommended to the President that elections in Vellore be cancelled.

Lok Sabha elections 2019
A polling officer counts the EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) kept in a strong room after the first phase of general elections, in Dibrugarh, Friday, April 12, 2019. Photo: PTI

The April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu's Vellore was cancelled on Tuesday after crores in cash was seized in the constituency in the past few weeks.

The Election Commission had two days ago recommended to the President that elections in Vellore be cancelled citing the suspected use of money power to influence voters after huge cash seizures from DMK leaders over the last two weeks, the Indian Express reported.

The Income Tax department seized several crores of rupees from the premises of the DMK candidate in Vellore and party workers .
First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 19:56 IST

