Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu's Vellore cancelled after cash haul

-
ALSO READ
AIADMK says is looking at coalition for 2019 polls, will play lead role
BJP, AIADMK announce alliance in Tamil Nadu for 2019 Lok Sabha polls
Lok Sabha polls: Outsider in the south, Modi holds sway in the north
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Why it's an even contest between DMK and AIADMK
2019 general Election: Muslim cleric wants poll dates shifted for Ramzan
-
The April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu's Vellore was cancelled on Tuesday after crores in cash was seized in the constituency in the past few weeks.
The Election Commission had two days ago recommended to the President that elections in Vellore be cancelled citing the suspected use of money power to influence voters after huge cash seizures from DMK leaders over the last two weeks, the Indian Express reported.
The Income Tax department seized several crores of rupees from the premises of the DMK candidate in Vellore and party workers .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU