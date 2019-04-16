Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu's Vellore cancelled after cash haul

The April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu's Vellore was cancelled on Tuesday after crores in cash was seized in the constituency in the past few weeks.

The had two days ago recommended to the President that elections in Vellore be cancelled citing the suspected use of money power to influence voters after huge cash seizures from leaders over the last two weeks, the Indian Express reported.

The Income Tax department seized several crores of rupees from the premises of the candidate in Vellore and party workers .