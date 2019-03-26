Lok Sabha Elections LIVE updates: Amit Shah to address rally in Moradabad

With two weeks to go before the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, all political parties have been canvassing for votes in full swing. From formulating campaign strategies to stitching alliances, each is working to clinch as many seats in the upcoming polls as possible. Today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah will be addressing a rally at Moradabad's Ramleela maidan, while Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be in Rajasthan, addressing rallies in Suratgarh city in Ganganagar district and Bundi. He will also hold dialogues with selected booth-level workers in Jaipur. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath will begin campaigning in Azamgarh and Gorakhpur.

Congress' Haryana unit will take out a five-day bus 'yatra' from today, which will begin from Gurugram and end at Palwal on March 31.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is yet to take a call on Congress- alliance in Delhi for the upcoming