Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Rahul Gandhi set for hectic schedule in Kerala

Congress President is set for a hectic trip to Kerala, where he will formally launch the party's Lok Sabha elections 2019 campaign. Gandhi would attend a series of programmes on March 14, beginning with the "fishermen's parliament" at Triprayar in Thrissur. Later, he would fly to Kannur, where he would meet the family of slain Youth Congress leader Shuhaib at the airport there. Gandhi would then leave for Kozhikode, where he would attend the Janamaha rally, in which thousands of party workers from six north Kerala districts are expected to participate.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the Central Election Committee of Congress party will be held at the residence of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.

In a bid to urge voters to participate in Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister launched an early-morning Twitter blitz on Wednesday calling directly on Bollywood and sports stars and others to urge Indians to vote in the country's upcoming mammoth elections.

In 29 rapid-fire tweets, Modi tagged cricketers Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, asking them to inspire others to exercise their franchise in the world's largest democracy. He even tagged and other politicians and asked them to urge Indian voters to vote.