Lok Sabha polls: Is EC struggling to enforce model code of conduct?

What: There has been a barrage of complaints since the model code of conduct came into effect on March 10, when the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the 17th general election that begins next week.

These ECI guidelines primarily aim to prevent the ruling parties, at the Centre and in the states, from misusing their position to gain electoral advantage. A non-statutory document, the model code contains eight parts — laying down minimum standards of good behaviour and conduct for political parties, candidates and workers during campaigning and at polling booths; ...