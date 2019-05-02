Lok Sabha polls: Rahul promises 33% women's quota in govt jobs, legislature

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday promised 33 per cent reservation to women in central government jobs, in both houses of Parliament and in state assemblies if his party came to power.

Talking about his party's proposed Nyuntam Aay Yojna (Nyay) minimum income scheme, he also said the money for it will come from people like "Anil, Nirav, Vijay, Mehul...Narendra".

He also slammed Prime Minister over the national security plank, referring to Wednesday's Naxal attack in Maharashtra which has a Bharatiya Janata Party-led government.

Addressing a campaign rally at Pipariya in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad Lok Sabha seat, he reiterated the promise of minimum income under Nyay.

"Don't be angry," he said, addressing the men in the gathering. "(But) The money under Nyay is going to be deposited in the bank accounts of women...Rs 72,000 a year.

"Congress will give 33 per cent reservation to women in jobs of national government. We are also going to introduce 33 per cent quota for women in Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and Rajya Sabha," he added.

The Nyay scheme will remonetise the country's economy which has got "demonetised" because no money is left with people, the Congress president said.

"When people have money in their accounts they will spend it in the market to buy necessary things and that will revive economy. Note ban demonetised the country's economy...Nyay will remonetise it...people will start buying goods... engine (of economy) will jump-start," Gandhi said.