Lok Sabha polls: What BJP and friends could lose to alliances in key states

A Business Standard analysis shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies could potentially lose in around 61 constituencies across key states where national and regional alliances have been forged and broken. The main states where new alliances have come up (those that did not exist in 2014) include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Jharkhand.

Some like Maharashtra have seen old alliances getting reinforced. In Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telegu Desam Party (TDP), which was a BJP ally in 2014, has decided to sever ties with the saffron party this time ...