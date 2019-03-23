LS polls: Google, FB, Twitter to act against paid ads violating EC norms

platforms, including Facebook, and Twitter, have adopted a voluntary code of ethics for the upcoming to act against paid advertisements that violate norms set by the Election Commission, industry body IAMAI said Wednesday.

"Under the Code, participants have voluntarily undertaken to establish a high-priority communication channel with the nodal officers designated by ECI.

"Participants including BIGO, ByteDance, Facebook, Google, Sharechat and have also agreed to take action on content reported by the nodal officer, expeditiously, in accordance with the law," the (IAMAI) said in a statement.

The chief election in his remarks appreciated the proactive steps taken by the association and its members to ensure transparency with regard to paid political advertisements, according to IAMAI.

The appreciated measures such as maintaining a repository of advertisements with information of sponsors, expenditures and targeted reach of such content in an aggregated manner, it added.

"Participants have built the technology to upload MCMC (Media Certification Monitoring Committee) certification. Participants have also committed to taking action on paid advertisements violating MCMC certification requirement under notification by the ECI," the statement said.

IAMAI will act as the liaison between the firms and the of India.

"Collectively, IAMAI and the member participants of the code of ethics remain committed to ensuring free, fair, and ethical electoral process," the industry body said.