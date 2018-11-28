Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE: Voting begins in Mizoram, 3 districts in MP

JUST IN
Madhya Pradesh polls: Farm stress, poor finance cast a shadow over BJP
Business Standard

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Voting for Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram Assembly elections will start at 8 am today. The Congress is trying to wrest Madhya Pradesh from the three-term holder Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while in Mizoram, the BJP is hoping to break the ground and play the kingmaker, if not the king, by supporting regional parties in today's election. The battle of ballots in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram is just months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls slated in the first half of 2019. Results of the Assembly polls 2018 will be declared on December 12. 


MP will vote to elect a 230-member Assembly, for which as many as 2,899 candidates, including 1,094 independents, are in the fray. BJP is contesting all the 230 seats, while the Congress has fielded 229 candidates, leaving one seat, Jatara in Tikamgarh district, for its ally -- Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD). Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in office since 2005, is seeking re-election from Budhni in Sehore district. The BSP has fielded 227 candidates, while the SP is contesting on 52 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), contesting the Madhya Pradesh elections for the first time, has fielded 208 candidates.


Elections to the 40-member Assembly in Mizoram, which has a population of about 1 million, is significant for the BJP, which considers it to be the 'final frontier' in the region. The Congress and the MNF have fielded 40 candidates each, while the BJP is contesting in 39 seats. The Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), an alliance formed by two political parties and four groups, is contesting in 35 seats. 

Facts to know about MP elections: In the last assembly polls, the BJP had won 165 seats, the Congress 58, the BSP four and the independents three seats.

Key candidate in Madhya Pradesh Elections 2018 Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in office since 2005, is seeking re-election from Budhni in Sehore district.

MP election: The BJP is contesting all the 230 seats, while the Congress has fielded 229 candidates, leaving one seat, Jatara in Tikamgarh district, for its ally - Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).

Madhya Pradesh polls: Farm stress, poor finance cast a shadow over BJP Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP will fight not only anti-incumbency but also farmer distress and the ill effects of a struggling economy as the state goes to polls on Wednesday.   According to the RBI data, Madhya Pradesh's (MP's) gross state domestic product grew faster than the national average in 2016-17 (FY17) and 2017-18 (FY18); but for three years before that, it was lacklustre.   Agriculture is the primary occupation of the state's residents, but this too is contracting, leading to farmer unrest.

Visuals from a polling station in Bhopal. Polling for 227 constituencies in the state will begin at 8 am, while voting for 3 constituencies has already begun.

Facts on MP Elections 2018: Candidates include 1,794 from general category, 591 from Scheduled Castes and 514 from Scheduled Tribes. The highest number of seven female candidates are contesting from Chhatarpur, where 16 candidates are in the fray.

Facts on MP Elections 2018: Among the 2,899 candidates only 250 are women and five are from the third gender.

MP Elections 2018: 78,870 EVMs will be used during the poll.

MP Elections 2018: Webcasting will be held from 6,500 polling stations, while videography will be carried out at 4,600 booths.

MP Elections 2018: As many as 180,000 security personnel, including those drawn from central paramilitary forces, have been deployed to ensure free and fair poll.

MP Elections 2018: 3,00,782 government employees, including 45,904 women, have been deployed on poll duty across the state, where 65,341 polling stations have been set up. 17,000 of these polling booths have been declared 'sensitive' and additional vigil will be maintained there.
First Published: Wed, November 28 2018. 07:03 IST

