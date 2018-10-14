Mizoram to MP, deconstructing the mathematics of forthcoming Assembly polls

Together they constitute just 83 Lok Sabha seats, not even 20 per cent of the total strength of the Lower House.

But elections to the five assemblies, for which the results will be out on December 11, will be about prestige — for the BJP, which is in power in three of the five states; K Chandrasekhar Rao and his TRS; and the Congress, which currently rules Mizoram. Business Standard deconstructs the mathematics and chemistry of the forthcoming round of polls Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje has plenty to worry about The Vasundhara Raje government is facing a problem ...