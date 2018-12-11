JUST IN
MNF makes spectacular victory in Mizoram, returns to power after 10 years

The MNF bagged 37.6% votes as against 30.2 % secured by the Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

A Bru tribal woman shows her identity card as she waits to cast her vote at a polling station for the state Assembly elections, at Kanhmun, Mizoram. Photo: PTI

The Mizo National Front (MNF) on Tuesday scripted a spectacular victory in Mizoram, uprooting the Congress in its last bastion in the Northeast to return to power after 10 years.

The MNF won 26 seats in the 40-member Assembly, a gain of 21 seats since 2013. The Congress managed to bag only five seats compared to 34 seats it had won in the 2013 Assembly elections.

No party in the state has so far been able to form government thrice in a row since 1987, when Mizoram became a full-fledged state.

Outgoing chief minister Lal Thanhawla suffered defeats from both the seats he contested, including his home turf Serchip. He also lost from Champai South constituency.


The MNF, previously an underground outfit, had signed the Mizo Accord in 1986 with the central government renouncing secession and violence and its leader Laldenga became the chief minister. The MNF led by Zoramthanga, a former underground, had won the Assembly elections in 1998 and 2003. It is now a constituent of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The MNF bagged 37.6 per cent votes as against 30.2 per cent secured by the Congress.

The BJP opened its account in the Christian-dominated state as the party candidate and former minister Buddha Dhan Chakma won from the Chakma-dominated Tuichawng seat in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district.
First Published: Tue, December 11 2018. 22:25 IST

