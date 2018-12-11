MNF makes spectacular victory in Mizoram, returns to power after 10 years

The (MNF) on Tuesday scripted a spectacular victory in Mizoram, uprooting the Congress in its last bastion in the Northeast to return to power after 10 years.

The MNF won 26 seats in the 40-member Assembly, a gain of 21 seats since 2013. The Congress managed to bag only five seats compared to 34 seats it had won in the 2013 Assembly elections.

No party in the state has so far been able to form government thrice in a row since 1987, when Mizoram became a full-fledged state.

Outgoing chief minister Lal Thanhawla suffered defeats from both the seats he contested, including his home turf Serchip. He also lost from Champai South constituency.

The MNF bagged 37.6 per cent votes as against 30.2 per cent secured by the Congress.

The BJP opened its account in the Christian-dominated state as the party candidate and former minister Buddha Dhan Chakma won from the Chakma-dominated Tuichawng seat in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district.