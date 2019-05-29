Modi 2.0: Lok Sabha in grasp, but Rajya Sabha may remain elusive for now

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is returning to power with a huge mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It has won 352 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats for which elections were held. The BJP alone has taken 303 seats in the lower House of Parliament.

With the Opposition decimated again, there is a renewed hope for major policy changes taking place in the coming five years. On the policy front, the Narendra Modi government is placed comfortably with a strong political approval from voters in its second term. But it may still find itself a bit ...