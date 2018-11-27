Modi mocks Telangana CM, says insecure KCR puts faith in astrologers

Prime Minister Monday accused the TRS and of perpetuating family rule and said the two parties were playing a "friendly match" in the

Reaffirming the BJP's commitment to inclusive growth, Modi, addressing his first election rally in the state, said vote bank has harmed development like "termites".

"The chief minister of Telangana and his family think they can get away with doing no work like the ...

They have adopted the style of the which ruled for 50-52 years without doing anything. But that cannot happen now," he told an election rally in Nizamabad.



"TRS and Congress are family-ruled parties playing a friendly match in Telangana polls," he said.

Accusing the TRS government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao of not keeping its promises, Modi said the chief minister had once said he would transform Nizamabad into a smart city like London but the place was still grappling with shortage of water, electricity and proper roads.

He said Rao did not join Ayushman Bharat scheme under which the Centre would bear medical expenses of the poor to the extent of Rs five lakh a year because of his feeling of insecurity.

"This chief minister feels so insecure...he trusts astrologers, does puja, ties nimbu-mirchi (to ward of evil).

So when we introduced Ayushman Bharat Yojana, he decided not to join it. He feared people will reject him if Modicare comes into force. He did injustice to the poor people of the state," Modi said.

Amid reports that the Congress was preparing a manifesto that would envisage separate schools and hospitals for Muslims, Modi said the only Mantra that the BJP followed was "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and was against vote bank

"BJP has just one Mantra- Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. We believe in inclusive growth. Vote bank has damaged development like termite," he said.

Development, he said, was a casualty wherever vote bank politics and politics of casteism, communalism and nepotism have flourished.

He said those who believe in development, building new India and new Telangana trust BJP most.