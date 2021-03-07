Modi targets 'Didi' at rally with remote control jibe, 'no more' chants

Prime Minister addressed a large public rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on Sunday in a bid to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) prospects in the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections slated to kick off in the last week of March.

Modi launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister and her party Trinamool Congress as he raised chants of "Aar Noi, Aar Noi" in Bengali—which translates to "no more, no more". He later taunted Banerjee with a cryptic remark that said her "remote control" is with "someone else".

Modi claimed rampant corruption and extortion in the state machinery has hobbled growth and development in the state. Modi also alleged the Mamata Banerjee-led government has failed to improve the lives of government employees in the state. He also slammed the state government for Kolkata Airport's development work being stalled.

The Prime Minister promised the West Bengal voters that his party would work towards improving the lives of farmers, businesspersons and those in fisheries if the BJP is voted to power. Modi also promised increased investment in the state and to protect the state's distinct culture.

He added that the Smart City Project would get a boost and that people living in shanties would get houses under PM-AWAS Yojana

The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 57 candidates for the first two phases of Bengal elections set to begin on March 27. Adding colour to the crucial poll battle, the saffron camp pitted ex-Trinamool Congress heavyweight and former state Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari against in East Midnapore's Nandigram seat.

The Prime Minister's Sunday rally is said to be the culmination of the "Parivartan Yatra" launched by the saffron party in the poll-bound Bengal in February this year.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)