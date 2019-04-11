Most candidates to lose deposit in 2014 polls were from these states

A majority of candidates had lost their deposit in 2014 in most states and Union Territories (UTs) where the first phase of the was held on Thursday.

A total of 20 states and UTs went to polls in the first phase. All but three of them had seen the majority of candidates losing their deposit in 2014. There were 35 states and UTs during the 2014 election. Telangana’s split from Andhra Pradesh (AP) became official after the polls. Telangana has been clubbed with AP for this analysis, based on EC data.

Three out of the top five states which saw the most candidates losing their deposit began voting on Thursday. Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Tripura had over 85 per cent of candidates losing their deposits in the previous election.

Around 85 per cent of candidates lost their deposit in 2009 and 2014 at all-India level. This was higher than most elections, shows data going back to 1962, sourced from Ashoka University’s Trivedi Centre for Political Data.



