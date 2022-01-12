NCP to ally with SP in UP, in talks with Cong, TMC for Goa: Pawar

-
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said his party would contest the ensuing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as part of the SP-led alliance.
“Voters will give a befitting reply to the communal polarisation being done in UP,” he said. NCP will also contest the ensuing elections Goa and Manipur.
In Manipur, it will have an understanding with the Congress, while in Goa, it is in talks with the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, he said.
