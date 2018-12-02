JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Telangana Assembly Election 2018 » News

Telangana polls: KCR's 'Shaadi Mubarak' may unite Muslims to vote for TRS
Business Standard

Never hindered Telangana CM from fulfilling poll promises, says Naidu

The Andhra chief minister made it clear that he had no intention of interfering in Telangana politics

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Chandrababu Naidu

TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said he never obstructed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from fulfilling poll promises.

"Did I prevent you from giving three acres of land to dalits? Did I prevent you from making a dalit the chief minister? Did I prevent the development of Telangana? KCR should say where I stopped (the development)?" Naidu tweeted.

TRS chief Chandrasekhar Rao, in his public meetings, has been alleging that development will be muted in Telangana if Chandrababu Naidu comes to power through a coalition.

The Congress, TDP, CPI and Prof Kodandaram-led Telangana Jana Samithi have formed an alliance for the December 7 Assembly polls.

As part of the poll campaign, Naidu undertook roadshows in the city campaigning for TDP candidates.

The Andhra chief minister made it clear that he had no intention of interfering in Telangana politics.
First Published: Sun, December 02 2018. 15:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements