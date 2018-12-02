Never hindered Telangana CM from fulfilling poll promises, says Naidu

President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N has said he never obstructed Chief Minister from fulfilling poll promises.

"Did I prevent you from giving three acres of land to dalits? Did I prevent you from making a dalit the chief minister? Did I prevent the development of should say where I stopped (the development)?" Naidu tweeted.



TRS chief Chandrasekhar Rao, in his public meetings, has been alleging that development will be muted in if comes to power through a coalition.

The Congress, TDP, CPI and Prof Kodandaram-led have formed an alliance for the December 7 Assembly polls.

As part of the poll campaign, Naidu undertook roadshows in the city campaigning for candidates.



The Andhra chief minister made it clear that he had no intention of interfering in Telangana politics.