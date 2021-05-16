No Covid safety: How UP panchayat polls resulted in deaths of teachers

-
ALSO READ
LIVE updates: BJP-backed candidates leading in Karnataka panchayat polls
Polling underway for Goa's 48 Zilla Panchayat seats; BJP, AAP in contest
Second Covid wave: Migrants going back can spice up panchayat polls in UP
Seat reservation process in UP panchayat polls to be decided afresh
Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh attack govt over fuel price hike
-
The UP panchayat elections were conducted at a massive scale in four phases on April 15, 19, 26, and 29 in 75 districts. Around 1.3 million candidates were in the fray for around 800,000 posts, including 3,050 zila panchayat wards, over 75,000 kshetra panchayat wards and over 700,000 gram panchayat wards.
Around 1.5 million people cast their votes at 80,762 polling booths, where four polling officers and two security personnel or home guards were deployed each. Around 50% staff was to be kept in reserve. "Around 300,000 teachers were assigned to election duties in the state," said Pawan Shankar Dixit, treasurer, Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh, Uttar Pradesh (RSMUP), an RSS affiliate.
"I wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on March 27 requesting mandatory vaccination of all those teachers in the state who are meant to take up election duties. But the government turned a blind eye to the appeal," said RSMUP chief Virendra Mishra while adding that no action was taken.
The polling officers that included teachers and shiksha mitras or para-teachers, were trained from April 9 to April 15.
Despite the best efforts of unions of state teachers, allegedly no effort was made by the state government to ensure Covid safety for teachers who were polling officers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor