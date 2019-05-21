Oppn meet to discuss non-NDA alliance staking claim to form govt begins

Top leaders met here on Tuesday, ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results on May 23, to discuss the possibility of a non- alliance staking claim to government formation.

They will also move the (EC) to press for their demand of tallying the paper trail of votes (VVPATs) with the electronic voting machine (EVM) figures.

Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, of the Congress, TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, Satish Chandra Misra of the BSP, Sitaram Yechury of the CPI(M), D Raja of the CPI, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Derek O'Brien of the TMC, Ramgopal Yadav of the SP, of the DMK, Manoj Jha (RJD), Majeed Memon (NCP), Devinder Rana (NC) are taking part in the meeting among others.

"On VVPATs and the tally, the is yet to come out with a procedure in case there is a mismatch. Even if there is one mismatch in the samples picked for counting and EVMs, to maintain the integrity of the electoral process, all VVPATs in that Assembly segment must be counted," Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Yechury said.