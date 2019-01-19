Opposition rally LIVE: Akhilesh, Stalin, Chandrababu Naidu meet Mamata

JUST IN
BJD likely to skip 'united opposition rally' in Kolkata on Saturday
Opposition rally LIVE:

Hosted by TMC, the rally will be attended by Arun Shourie, Shatrughan Sinha, Yashwant Sinha, Akhilesh Yadav, Kumaraswamy, Omar Abdullah, Congress leaders. Catch LIVE updates on United Opposition rally

BS Web Team 

The Bengal government has written to the Centre to convey its decision
Mamata Banerjee

To display Opposition unity and strength ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has organised 'united Opposition rally' in Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground, which will be attended by a host of regional party leaders from across the country. The rally is being seen as the gathering of anti-BJP parties.

Announcing the rally, Mamata Banerjee said, this would sound the “death knell” for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and regional parties would be the deciding factor.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi will not attend the rally and the party would be represented by Mallikarjun Kharge.

BJP’s Arun Shourie and Shatrughan Sinha and former party leader Yashwant Sinha said they would go to the rally.

BSP chief Mayawati has deputed party general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Misra in her place.

Akhilesh Yadav, Omar Abdullah will be among those attending the rally. Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal are also going.

DMK president MK Stalin, RLD chief Ajit Singh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashwi Yadav would also join the rally.

Catch LIVE updates on 'Mahagathbandhan rally, Lok Sabha election campaigns'.

Opposition rally LIVE:

भाजपा के ख़िलाफ़ आज कोलकाता की संयुक्त विपक्ष रैली में. pic.twitter.com/mVQSyt1JOh — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 18, 2019

Opposition rally LIVE:

#WestBengal: Crowds begin to gather for TMC led 'United India' rally in #Kolkata, today. pic.twitter.com/hGtObQM6VG — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2019

Opposition rally LIVE:

Key opposition leaders including SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK president MK Stalin, former prime minister Deve Gowda, and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of the TMC-led mega rally Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/erIwSSmlTX pic.twitter.com/pHJHxEZGMP — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) January 19, 2019

Opposition rally LIVE:

Key opposition leaders including SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK president MK Stalin, former prime minister Deve Gowda, and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of the TMC-led mega rally.

Opposition rally LIVE:

Only few hours to go for the historic 'United India Rally' at Brigade Parade Grounds. I welcome all national leaders, supporters and lakhs of people to participate in today's rally to pledge to build a stronger, progressive and united India #UnitedIndiaAtBrigade — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 19, 2019

Opposition rally LIVE:

pic.twitter.com/9OideAP1Dg — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 18, 2019

Opposition rally LIVE:

“The entire opposition is united in our belief that true nationalism and development can only be defended on the tested pillars of democracy, social justice and secularism, ideas that the BJP and Mr (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi are intent on destroying,” Rahul said.

Opposition rally LIVE:

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has written to West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee extending his support to the mega opposition rally she is hosting.   “The entire opposition is united... I extend my support to Mamata Di on this show of unity and hope that we send a powerful message of a united India together,” Gandhi wrote in his letter.
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 09:27 IST

Opposition rally LIVE:

image
